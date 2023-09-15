Young Entrepreneurs Academy

This is the Antelope Valley Young Entrepreneurs Academy graduating class of May 2018. The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce and Antelope Valley College will start a new 30-week program on Nov. 6 at the Antelope Valley College Palmdale Center.

 Photo by PJ DelGaudio Becerra

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the Antelope Valley-Young Entrepreneurs Academy program.

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) is a nonprofit corporation that teaches students in sixth through 12th grade in communities across the country how to launch and run their own real business. Since the program’s inception in 2004, YEA! students across the country have launched more than 20,000 real businesses featuring new products, new inventions and new services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.