PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the Antelope Valley-Young Entrepreneurs Academy program.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) is a nonprofit corporation that teaches students in sixth through 12th grade in communities across the country how to launch and run their own real business. Since the program’s inception in 2004, YEA! students across the country have launched more than 20,000 real businesses featuring new products, new inventions and new services.
The AV Chambers of Commerce will bring the Young Entrepreneurs Academy to the Antelope Valley starting Nov. 6. The 30-week program runs through May 28.
“With visionary leadership from AV Chamber CEO Vicky Ventura and Program Director Viviana Vargas, the program enters its eighth year, poised to empower middle and high school students with the tools they need to transform their ideas into thriving businesses,” the chamber said.
The program is geared toward students in middle to high school, ages 11 to 18. Students work with mentors who guide them through the process of conceiving, establishing and launching real businesses or impactful social ventures within the span of an academic year. Beyond the classroom, these young entrepreneurs develop fully formed and functioning businesses that can continue to flourish well after they graduate from the program.
“The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is central to our mission of nurturing small businesses in our community,” said Vicky Ventura, CEO of the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce. “It shapes future leaders and fosters lasting connections between students and local businesses. Equally rewarding is our collaboration with local business leaders, who have selflessly acted as mentors, teachers and supporters, contributing to our vibrant community.”
Gayle Jagel, founder and CEO of YEA!, added: “YEA! offers a unique framework that bridges the realms of business and academia, fostering meaningful connections to the local area for our students. We are excited that YEA! continues to make a profound impact on the Antelope Valley community and serves as a model for communities across the nation.”
The program operates in more than 100 communities nationwide, with plans to expand its reach to chambers of commerce, colleges, universities, and school districts nationwide.
Over the course of 30 weeks, students will engage in brainstorming sessions to develop their business concepts, pitch their ideas to potential investors for startup funding, register their DBAs, and ultimately launch their own businesses or social initiatives. A diverse group of mentors and local entrepreneurs from various industries, including graphic design, web development, law, accounting, retail, manufacturing and technology, actively supports students throughout this hands-on curriculum as mentors, host field trips, and deliver guest lectures.
“YEA! offers a unique experience by allowing students to learn from local business leaders,” Vargas said. “This community support not only benefits the program but also enriches the entire community. Moreover, students acquire versatile skills that can be applied to any career, laying a strong foundation for future leadership roles in their chosen industries.”
The AV-YEA! classes will be hosted at AV College Palmdale Center, 2301 East Palmdale Blvd. The application fee is $20; tuition costs $400. Scholarships are available via sponsor donations. Applicants will go through a selection process where they will need to write an essay, present a letter of recommendation and go through an interview with program director and class instructors.
Volunteer opportunities and business professionals are needed including mentors, field trip chaperones, mock investor panelists, marketing professionals and webpage developers. Also needed are business speakers, including attorneys, advertising, accounting and government resources.
Sponsorship opportunities range from the $5,000 premier partner to the $500 event sponsor.
For details, call 661-948-4518.
