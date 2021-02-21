OAKLEY, Calif. (AP) — All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school Board resigned days after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents at a virtual Board meeting they didn’t realize was being broadcast to the public.
The four members of Oakley Union Elementary School District Board had stepped down by Friday amid growing outrage that began with the Board’s Wednesday meeting. Before the meeting officially began and unaware the public could see and hear them, they used profanity and made jokes about parents just wanting a babysitter or to smoke pot in their home.
The incident garnered national attention and widespread condemnation.
The district’s superintendent, Greg Hetrick, announced the resignation in a letter Friday and said that Contra Costa County education Board members will replace them in an interim capacity, the Mercury News reported.
“We deeply regret the earlier comments that were made in the meeting of the Board of Education earlier this week,” a joint statement by now ex-Board members Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito and Richie Masadas says. “As trustees, we realize it is our responsibility to model the conduct that we expect of our students and staff, and it is our obligation to build confidence in district leadership; our comments failed you in both regards, and for this we offer our sincerest apology.”
Beede, Ippolito and Masadas join Board President Lisa Brizendine, who announced her resignation Thursday.
Trustees were awaiting the start of the meeting when they began discussing parents’ letters and social media posts about reopening schools.
