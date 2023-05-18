LANCASTER — Piute Middle School teacher Carla Recher’s seventh- and eighth-grade Design and Modeling students will get to spend the remaining part of the school year building things thanks to a $3,500 ENSPIRE grant from the Air Force Rocket Lab at Edwards Air Force Base.

The grant enabled Rucher to purchase 30 MakerBit kits that can be used in conjunction with a Micro:bit pocket-sized computer to create things that light up, move or make sounds or all of the above.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.