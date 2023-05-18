LANCASTER — Piute Middle School teacher Carla Recher’s seventh- and eighth-grade Design and Modeling students will get to spend the remaining part of the school year building things thanks to a $3,500 ENSPIRE grant from the Air Force Rocket Lab at Edwards Air Force Base.
The grant enabled Rucher to purchase 30 MakerBit kits that can be used in conjunction with a Micro:bit pocket-sized computer to create things that light up, move or make sounds or all of the above.
“These guys have been testing out our new material,” Recher said.
The students used a personal size pizza box minus the greasy cheese stains to make projects such as a car, mini piano, an RGB color meter, temperature gauge and traffic lights.
“These guys are pretty good,” Recher added. “They’re willing to problem-solve stuff.”
Seventh-grader Diego Quinonez, who has Recher for the Introduction to Computer Science, worked on a car with a sensor that he could control with his hand.
“It’s going to be like a little Roomba,” he said. “When this detects something like a mirror, it will turn or go backwards so it doesn’t bump into anything. The goal is to make it go around the classroom without bumping into anything.”
Eighth-grader Jasper Ulin used his pizza box to create a city street intersection with working traffic lights. The lights alternated between green, yellow and red.
“Whenever these lights go red, these will go back to green and loop. So whenever it hits red, the other ones just go to green and keep going on a never-ending loop,” Jasper said.
He added that he chose a traffic signal project because he thought it would be a fun idea and it was.
Eighth-graders Dayanna Perez and Genesis Delgado created an RGB color meter. They placed a color wheel on the top of the pizza box, using sensors on the blue, red and green parts of the wheel the goal was to allow the user to change the color of the light in the center of the wheel by touching the corresponding sensor.
“We’re going to get the coding right,” Genesis said. “Once we get it, it will work.”
Eighth-grader Leandro Guevara worked on a temperature gauge with lights and a digital readout to gauge whether the temperature was “just right,” cold or hot in the room.
Eighth graders Gabriela Aquino and Giezi Villatoro worked on a mini piano, which they demonstrated, and a car.
“But the MP3 player makes it go slower,” Gabriela explained, adding that it worked faster with an audio module.
“I built this whole thing by myself,” she added in a joking manner as she sat next to Giezi.
“Don’t blame me; I wasn’t here,” he said, adding that he built the car.
“He was actually absent and she finished the piano with an audio module and that one goes real fast,” Recher said. She added they have audio files for meowing cats, the piano and two other instruments.
Recher is looking forward to what her students can do next year with the kits.
“Eventually we’ve got to take these apart because I want the parts for next year,” she said.
