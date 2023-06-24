LANCASTER — Enrollment is open for iLEAD Antelope Valley Exploration Home Study, serving transitional kindergarten through eighth grade and featuring home study and the support of iLEAD AV credentialed staff.
This tuition-free charter school offers families a flexible schedule and drop-off options, project-based learning, instructional funds for curriculum and more.
At iLEAD AV Exploration Home Study, the child is at the center of their own learning and families are brought in as supporters of that learning, according to the program. The family “team” is reinforced with personalized professional guidance from a credentialed teacher (educational facilitator), who guides and assesses the learning process of each homeschooled child (learner). Measures of Academic Progress assessments are provided to celebrate each child’s mastery of concepts and determine areas for growth. A laptop is provided to each learner.
iLEAD AV Exploration Home Study is part of the iLEAD Charter School Network, which delivers an educational experience designed to empower each child based on their individual strengths and learning needs.
Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is happening at a brisk pace, so interested parents are encouraged to start an application right away. Parents can simply go to ileadav.org, click on the “Enroll Now!” button, and follow the instructions to start an application.
For details, call 661-449-2117 in English, or 661-449-2500 in Spanish, or by clicking on the frequently asked questions link (“Enrollment FAQ”) at the bottom of the enrollment page.
