LANCASTER — Enrollment is open for iLEAD Antelope Valley Exploration Home Study, serving transitional kindergarten through eighth grade and featuring home study and the support of iLEAD AV credentialed staff.

This tuition-free charter school offers families a flexible schedule and drop-off options, project-based learning, instructional funds for curriculum and more.

