PALMDALE — Antelope Valley College’s student enrollment declined 12.4% as of fall 2020. The double-digit decline fell below the statewide average of 16.8% for the same period.
Many students likely elected not to enroll for classes last fall due to restrictions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with most classes conducted via remote instruction, or because they are waiting to see what happens in the next term.
According to a memo presented at last month’s California Community College Board of Governor’s meeting, the changes in student headcount (unduplicated count of part-time and full-time students) among the 116 community college system ranged from a 0.5% increase at some college to declines of 30% to 50%.
Enrollment declines range from a few college with less than 1% to a few with declines in the range of 30%, according to the memo presented by vice chancellors Marty Alvarado and Lizette Navarette.
“These declines are more severe for underrepresented students of color (particularly Native American/Indigenous students and Black/African American students, and, to a lesser extent, Latinx students), male students, students over 50 years old, and first-time students and returning students,” the memo said. “In particular, it is important to note that the declines are more significant for students starting or restarting their education than for students who were already enrolled in spring 2020.”
Alvarado and Navarette said the enrollment declines represent a significant challenge for community college system overall. They cautioned the declines could threaten some individual colleges’ viability barring significant local efforts to remain student centered.
“We are optimistic and hopeful for the summer and fall terms and bringing more students back to campus,” AVC Superintendent/President Ed Knudson said. “Our employees have worked hard to provide the best instructional experience possible and a safe environment, we can’t wait to have students back on campus working on their academic pursuits. Now is the time for students to jump start their careers and futures.”
Priority registration started last week for the summer session, which begins May 17. Open registration begins April 28.
The college will offer a limited number of in-person courses and more online. Visit https://www.avc.edu/node/5125 for details.
Students can also start planning for the fall 2021 semester. AV Counselors can help students plan for transfer to a four-year university, or take one of many career technical education courses that allow for certificates and a new career in months
Tuition assistance is available via the American Rescue Plan Act’s Higher Education Emergency Relief fund. Visit https://www.avc.edu/heerfinfo for details.
