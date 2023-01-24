PALMDALE — The Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale received $2.7 million from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), an influx of funding intended to help make up for increased costs and the loss of volunteer labor during the pandemic.
The City Council, on Jan. 11, unanimously approved acceptance of the funding for the project, matching the $2.8 million committed to the project through the city’s Housing Authority.
The neighborhood, a work in progress, is on Division Street, near Avenue R.
Built under the nonprofit Homes 4 Families’ Veteran Enriched Neighborhood model, it offers home ownership and family enrichment services to low-income veterans and their families. Complimentary “wrap-around” services include financial literacy, trauma-informed care, services for military children and veteran-to-veteran support.
When complete, it will provide 56 homes for veterans and their families.
Development of the neighborhood is fueled, in part, by volunteer labor, during work days that double as fundraisers for the project.
In progress since 2019, work on the neighborhood slowed significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when build days such as Saturday became impossible and donations slowed, Homes 4 Families Board member Eric Steinhauer said during a September event celebrating a $800,000 donation from the City of Palmdale. That funding was a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act.
The increased cost for vertical construction is $53,670 per home for 54 homes, totaling $2,898,180, according to a staff report.
The latest contribution, in which the city will remit the CalVet funds to Homes 4 Families, was allocated in a September amendment to the state budget, at the request of Assemblyman Tom Lackey, according to the staff report and Housing Manager Sofia Reyes.
Mayor Laura Bettencourt stressed that these funds are from the state and not from the city’s coffers.
