Veterans Enriched Neighborhood

Volunteers plant landscaping at the Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale during a workday, in September. The inability for the nonprofit Homes 4 Families to host such volunteer efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic hampered development of the housing project, which has now received $2.7 million in assistance from CalVet.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale received $2.7 million from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), an influx of funding intended to help make up for increased costs and the loss of volunteer labor during the pandemic.

The City Council, on Jan. 11, unanimously approved acceptance of the funding for the project, matching the $2.8 million committed to the project through the city’s Housing Authority.

