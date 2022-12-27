Cohen

Cohen

 Alastair Grant

LONDON (AP) — George Cohen, a defender who played on England’s World Cup-winning team, in 1966, has died, the English Football Association said, Friday. He was 83.

Cohen played every minute of England’s victorious campaign on home soil. He made 37 appearances for his national team as a right back.

