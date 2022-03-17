MOJAVE — Even for Mojave, home to many unusual aircraft, Stratolaunch’s airplane stands out.
The twin-fuselage behemoth is a the world’s largest aircraft by wingspan, measuring 385 feet tip-to-tip, longer than a football field. It is powered by six 747 airliner engines and features 28 wheels in caterpillar-like rows.
The unique airplane, known affectionately as “Roc,” has flown successfully four times in just under three years, with its maiden flight, in April 2019.
The airplane was built by Scaled Composites for the Paul Allen-created company as a platform for air-launching payloads into space. Stratolaunch has shifted to hypersonic research, using Roc as a launch platform for the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle.
For those interested in learning about how this massive aircraft came to be and how it works, former Scaled Composites and current Stratolaunch lead mechanical engineer Mason Hutchison will present the story, on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The presentation will begin at 11 a.m. in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
Hutchison’s talk is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org, or calling 66-342-0604.
While at Scaled Composites, Hutchison worked on the design, build and testing of the SpaceShipTwo “feather” development, and later the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft’s landing gear design and release system.
From there, he led the flight controls team in the development of the Stratolaunch aircraft.
He is Stratolaunch’s lead engineer for the release system for the Talon hypersonic test vehicle.
“I came aboard to design the mechanical flight control system and I have been here ever since the first roll of carbon fiber fabric showed up to build the airplane, all the way through to today,” Hutchison said. “So, I have been present for all flights, and involved with the design and build of the airplane every single month of its progress.
“I am passionate about the Stratolaunch aircraft,” he said. “Being an engineer here, I enjoy getting to work on all areas of the program.”
