PEARBLOSSOM — Approximately 100 drivers were stopped and cited for speeding during a four-hour enforcement on State Route 138 near Pearblossom, on Tuesday.
The Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force, which includes officers from the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley office and deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations, conducted the enforcement operation at 133rd Street East, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to social media posts from the Task Force.
Motorists traveling 15 mph and more above the 50 mph speed limit were stopped and cited. The fastest speed recorded during the operation was 96 mph, according to officials.
The joint operation was one of several that have been conducted over recent months in an attempt to curb speeding and reduce fatal and injury-causing collisions on local roads.
Last year, Palmdale recorded more than 1,975, and speed was a factor in 96% of them, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials reported. Of those accidents, 31 were fatal.
In addition to the Task Force operation, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies also held a speed enforcement operation, on March 9. That operation resulted in more than 40 citations in four hours for speeding, running red lights and failure to yield, the station reported.
