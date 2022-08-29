ROSAMOND — A proposed energy storage facility near Rosamond, one that employs a novel approach by using compressed air stored deep underground in a cavern and generating electricity when it is released, has prompted concerns by the Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors.

The Willow Rock Energy Storage Center (formerly Gem Energy Storage Center) is proposed by Hydrostor to be on about 70 acres at Sweetser and Tehachapi-Willow Springs roads, west of the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.