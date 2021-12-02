LANCASTER — Duke Energy One Inc. will develop an engineering plan for a power source for the Fox Field Development Project under an agreement with the city approved unanimously by the City Council at the Nov. 9 meeting.
According to a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle, the Fox Field Development Project, at 46908 47th St. West, requested the city’s assistance in acquiring power for their site after they were unable to secure power through Southern California Edison.
“The project has significant energy needs, and the developer has determined that the only way to keep the project moving forward is to find an alternative energy source,” the report said.
The project developer requested the collaboration between the city and Duke Energy in the development of an engineering plan for the project due to the city’s extensive energy background and knowledge.
“This collaboration would provide a summary of the actual energy needs on site, and would also provide a plan to meet that need,” the report said.
According to the report, Duke Energy will perform various tasks with the purpose of designing a natural gas power generating system to meet the needs of the Fox Field Project.
Lancaster, Duke Energy, and Selectabis Fox Field LLC will then review the engineering plan and have 120 days to decide if they will move forward with a power purchase agreement.
The City Council’s action at the Nov. 9 meeting included appropriating $150,000 to reimburse Duke Energy for the development of the engineering plan. They also approved a letter of credit agreement with Selectabis to reimburse the city $150,000 for the development of the engineering plan, should Lancaster and Duke Energy not pursue a Power Purchase Agreement. Selectabis would then reimburse the city for all of the costs incurred to pay Duke Energy for their work.
