LOS ANGELES — The operator of California’s power grid is asking residents to conserve power for a few hours this evening as record-breaking heat blankets the West this week.
The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert for today from 5 to 10 p.m. to help relieve stress on the grid. It asks Californians to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights and avoid use of major appliances.
Earlier on Wednesday the agency said the grid was stable and there was no expectation of rotating power outages.
Summerlike heat arrived with spring still on the calendar as a dome of high pressure covered the West. Oppressive daytime highs have been followed by very warm nights.
Palm Springs hit a record 120 degrees on Tuesday, four degrees above the old June 15 record set in 1961.
Lancaster and Palmdale also bettered records for June 15. Lancaster topped out at 113 degrees, beating the previous mark of 111. Palmdale’s 112 beat the previous mark of 110. Both old records also were set in 1961.
Acton’s high Wednesday was 110, while the high temperature in Mojave and at Edwards Air Force Base was 106.
Highs are forecast today to again approach record territory, reaching as high as 113 degrees. The June 16 records are 107 in Palmdale, set in 1961, and 105 in Lancaster, set in 2017.
A coastal eddy swirling low clouds over Southern California brought enough cooling Wednesday for forecasters to reduce some excessive-heat warnings to advisories around the Los Angeles region.
A milky haze of smoke from fires in Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico also blew over Southern California, the National Weather Service said.
Excessive-heat warnings were going into effect in the Central Valley, where some locations could see highs up to 113 degrees.
