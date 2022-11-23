Battery storage facility

Antelope Acres resident Jennifer Bailey addresses the Lancaster Planning Commission, on Monday, in regard to a proposed amendment to a Conditional Use Permit to allow for a 48-megawatt battery storage facility within an existing 307-acre solar array operated by AES Clean Energy.

LANCASTER — AES Clean Energy will add a 48-megawatt battery storage facility on approximately five acres within an existing 307-acre 50-megawatt photovoltaic solar facility in Antelope Acres.

The facility is generally bounded by avenues G and F and 95th and 100th streets west. The Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit for the solar facility for sPower, in January 2017. (sPower has since merged with AES.)

