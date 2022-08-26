PALMDALE — Palmdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church and African Communities Public Health Coalition will host an end-of-summer community resource fair, on Sunday, geared toward raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco in Black and Latino communities and other community resources.

The resource fair is scheduled, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, 1758 East Ave. R.

