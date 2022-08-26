PALMDALE — Palmdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church and African Communities Public Health Coalition will host an end-of-summer community resource fair, on Sunday, geared toward raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco in Black and Latino communities and other community resources.
The resource fair is scheduled, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, 1758 East Ave. R.
The fair will include music and arts and craft, free activities for children, food and giveaways.
The African Communities Public Health Coalition has several programs, including Keeping Our Lungs Safe, which is sponsoring the event. The Los Angeles-based organization serves communities throughout Los Angeles County, including Lancaster and Palmdale.
“All our programs from the organization are going to be there representing the services we provide,” Community Engagement Coordinator Jocelyn Zelaya said.
Those include mental health and immigration services and COVID-19 awareness. Other nonprofit organizations scheduled to attend include Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Paving the Way Foundation and Lost Angel’s Children’s Project.
Keeping Our Lungs Safe is an outreach program geared toward youth and young adults ages 13 to 20.
“We try to speak with youth to provide them information such as things they might not know about how harmful it is, such as vaping and tobacco products,” Zelaya said. “We also try to train them to become advocates for their own community.
Representatives from Antelope Valley College and California State University Bakersfield are also expected to attend to show attendees how to enroll in college.
