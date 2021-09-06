PALMDALE — Palmdale High School’s Health Careers Academy has the state’s only certified high school EMT program. The school may now lay claim to being the only high school in the state with its own mobile ambulance.
The fully functional modular ambulance was removed from its original chassis and placed on a specially fabricated custom trailer. The unit has a working siren and lights, oxygen and suction. It has cabinets for supplies and equipment, which are on order. Four cameras in the ceiling will allow two students in the climate-controlled patient compartment to perform skill scenarios to conduct that will be broadcast live to a flat screen TV on the outside of the ambulance for the rest of the class to observe. A digital video recorder will record the scenarios so the class can review and critique them later.
The unit will help students hone the skills required to be a successful EMT in the field. Students will also learn what it is like to be in the back of an ambulance.
EMT instructor Chad Burry first thought about getting a mobile ambulance about two-and-a-half to three years ago.
“Instead of just doing the skills in the classroom setting on top of the table, now they can do it in the back of the ambulance and see what the real world application looks like,” Burry said.
The mobile ambulance came from a company in Texas. It cost between $70,000 and $80,000. It was grant-funded through the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, which provides funding to plan, improve and expand career technical education pathways.
The EMT class is limited to students in their senior year. Students who successfully complete the course and who will turn 18 within one year of graduating will be eligible to take the national registry EMT exam to earn their national certification and start work.
“It’s usually a college-based class. These students are getting the opportunity to take it in high school for free,” Burry said. “They’re really getting a great opportunity provided to them at no cost.”
The mobile ambulance can be taken out to Falcon football games to work with sports medicine students to assist an injured athlete
EMT students Ruby Solis, Jacob Mort and Karina Garcia plan to pursue their EMT certifications.
“I want to become an EMT because my father went through this program,” Mort said. “Ever since I was a freshman, I’ve been wanting to be a part of this program. Just the idea of being able to help others in their time of need really inspires me.”
Garcia joined the program to gain experience for her future career.
“I’m interested in becoming a trauma surgeon,” Garcia said. “What better way to gain experience in emergency medicine than to start with an EMT certification?”
Solis agreed.
“EMT could be used as a stepping stone for so many reasons,” said Solis, who hopes to be a trauma surgeon.
Garcia said the mobile ambulance is a welcome addition to the program.
“I think having this will be extremely useful than just material textbook,” she said.
“Normally for our EMT class, in the past, it was only two 12-hour shift shadowing EMTs,” Solis said. “That was the only time we were able to go in the ambulance and have time in the ambulance.”
CTE Coordinator Duane Robertson said the mobile ambulance can be use for community events.
“These EMT students, this is good training, good skill-building for them,” Robertson said. “Talking hands-on, this is really hands-on.”
