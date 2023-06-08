PALMDALE — Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale, named Solé of the CommUNITY as the 39th Assembly District’s Nonprofit of the Year on Wednesday as part of California Nonprofits Day at the state Capitol.
“I am profoundly humbled and immensely grateful to receive recognition for Solé of the CommUNITY’s unwavering dedication in fostering unity, healing and empowerment within the Antelope Valley community,” Solé of the CommUNITY CEO/founder Nashon Mitchell said.
Solé of the CommUNITY is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to empowering single parents and children. The nonprofit provides community education and programs that empower individuals and promote community respect and self-determination for families by empowering families with information, referrals, training and support that will provide hope and solutions, according to a description.
“We strive to ensure that every family has the necessary resources to succeed,” Mitchell said. “Our purpose is to provide our communities with the education available to go beyond their current circumstances. We inspire people to prevent substance misuse, lower poverty, and provide mental health support and wellness. We want to be a community resource and empowerment center that embodies the community’s most incredible dreams and aspirations.”
“I am proud to select Solé of the CommUNITY as the non-profit of the year,” Carrillo said in a statement. “This remarkable organization is dedicated to empowering single parents and children, and their commitment to providing community education and programs is truly commendable. By empowering families with information, referrals, training and support, Solé of the CommUNITY ensures that every family in our district has the necessary resources to succeed.”
He added: “What sets Solé of the CommUNITY apart is their holistic approach to empowerment. They go beyond addressing immediate needs and strive to inspire people to prevent substance misuse, lower poverty and provide vital mental health support and wellness services. By serving as a community resource and empowerment center, they embody the dreams and aspirations of our community.
“Moreover, their work directly aligns with my goals as an Assembly member. By supporting Solé of the CommUNITY, we are investing in the well-being and future of our district. I believe that empowering families is essential for the overall development and progress of our community. Together, we can create a stronger, more resilient society where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.
“I look forward to continuing our partnership to uplift and support the families in our district.”
Solé of the CommUNITY was one of more than 100 nonprofits honored by their respective state senators and assemblymembers for their outstanding contributions to the communities they serve.
“When anyone talks about delivering meals to seniors, inspiring with music, protecting fresh water, educating children, championing the disadvantaged, speaking out for human rights, caring for animals … they are talking about work that nonprofits do, ” said Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), which serves as a partner for this awards program. “California Nonprofit of the Year gives elected leaders the opportunity to shine a light on what nonprofits are accomplishing for the people in their districts and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits across our state.”
Now in its eighth year, the Nonprofit of the Year initiative provides the opportunity for each California state legislator to choose a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The program culminates with a celebratory luncheon at the Capitol on California Nonprofits Day, which this year was Wednesday.
According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the fourth largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.
