Solé of the CommUNITY

Assemblyman Juan Carrillo (center) is flanked by Doretta Thompson (left), president of Eastside Union School District Board of Education, and Nashon Mitchell after Carrillo honored Mitchell’s Solé of the CommUNITY as his district’s nonprofit of the year.

 Photo courtesy of Nashon Mitchell

PALMDALE — Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale, named Solé of the CommUNITY as the 39th Assembly District’s Nonprofit of the Year on Wednesday as part of California Nonprofits Day at the state Capitol.

“I am profoundly humbled and immensely grateful to receive recognition for Solé of the Comm­UNITY’s unwavering dedication in fostering unity, healing and empowerment within the Antelope Valley community,” Solé of the CommUNITY CEO/founder Nashon Mitchell said.

