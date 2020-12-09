KERN COUNTY — The San Joaquin Valley joins the Southern California region in having less than 15% intensive care unit capacity, which has triggered stay-at-home orders in these areas.
At noon, Tuesday, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued a region-wide emergency alert sent via text, asking residents to stay home, except for essential activities.
“New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly,” the text message said. “Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov.”
The message was also sent in Spanish, according to a news release.
The geographically-targeted text messages were sent to residents in the San Joaquin Valley counties of: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kinds, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne.
Likewise, they were sent to the Southern California counties of: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.
“The regional stay-at-home order took effect in those two regions at 11:59 p.m., on Sunday and will remain in effect for at least three weeks,” the news release said. “Regions will be eligible to exit from the order and return to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy on December 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.”
