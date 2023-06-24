LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and the Antelope Valley Fair Authority received a $20 million grant for a complex that will help strengthen community resilience during emergencies, officials announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference in the Harley Davidson Building at the AV Fair and Event Center.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture Fairs and Expositions Branch gave the grant, which will help pay for a $100 million, 140,000-square-foot Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center, also known as MARRC, complex that will deal with evacuations driven by fire and earthquakes.
The proposed complex includes construction of a 23,000-square-foot emergency operations center and a 7,000-square-foot culinary community kitchen. A 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot renewable energy center will be built later. The H.W. Hunter and Van Dam pavilions will also receive heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades.
“Today is about the entire community working together,” Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said.
The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as Los Angeles County and the state and federal governments, are working together to make the MARRC a reality.
“It’s a community effort,” Crist said. “This is not just the City of Lancaster; this is not the City of Lancaster’s project; this is not a fairgrounds’ project; this is a community project for the Antelope Valley.”
CDFA Secretary Karen Ross joined Crist, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Palmdale council members Austin Bishop and Richard Loa, and other officials for the announcement.
The MARRC was one of 12 projects across the state totaling $89 million in grant funds awarded as part of the Fairgrounds Resilience Centers program. The grant awarded to Lancaster and the AV Fair & Event Center will facilitate infrastructure projects including creating a more secure shelter space, improving kitchen and sanitation facilities, showers and other necessary upgrades, thereby ensuring protection and comfort for citizens and families of Lancaster and the entire region in times of need, officials said.
The funding for the grants program was appropriated as part of the 2021-22 California general fund budget.
“Fairgrounds are important in every community,” Ross said.
She added that fairgrounds are often used for more than holding a fair.
“That’s maybe a 10-day or two-day activity, and we have seen too often how often our fairgrounds need to be utilized for the very emergency situations that you’ve heard about,” Ross said. “But fairgrounds are a public asset that are important to our community because of all the other things that can happen on fairgrounds, and that’s what we are dedicating these dollars to — community resiliency centers that are flexible and adaptable.”
Lackey congratulated both cities for coming together for the benefit of regional support.
“We’ve experienced some pretty weird challenges here in the valley and I’m sure that they’re also in the future,” he said. “And so now we’re going to be able to adapt with this regional resiliency center because it’s going to provide an evacuation site during disasters and emergency situations.”
“We are united in regional cooperation, regional working together,” Loa said.
The San Andreas Fault runs through Palmdale, he said. He noted the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey on Feb. 6, killing 50,783 people.
“We are not that different from the fault lines that created that horrible disaster,” Loa said. “And right now, folks, we’re not ready to meet a disaster like that; I hope we build this very quickly because we need to have facilities that are going to bring people that are displaced from their homes (and) the emergency workers that are going to turn out to help with the disaster.”
The MARRC will also be an event center able to host events such as indoor graduations.
Last year, Palmdale earmarked $2.5 million for the Antelope Valley Fair, Loa said. The city has also committed $10 million over the next several years.
An update Friday morning to the total cost of the proposed project, now $100 million, is $10 million higher than what was presented at the press conference.
“Hopefully, the City of Palmdale will come through,” Crist said at the press conference.
He added LA County and Rep. Mike Garcia from the federal government have also made commitments.
“Everyone’s working through the processes,” Crist said. “It’s taking a process to get all the money but we’ve asked all of them; everyone is committed. It takes some doing to find the money to do whatever we can do with it. Right now we’re committed to $90 million.”
The design of the project is expected to be 60% complete by July. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.
The emergency operations center will be used to support the emergency evacuation and shelter of people, pets and livestock while also financing facilities and tools to optimize the usage of these sites as base camps during emergency events. Eventually, the MARRC will be powered by renewable energy, such as hydrogen, improving the resiliency of the site and continuing the city’s achievements as an international leader in green energy technology.
Antelope Valley Union High School District has partnered with the fair to expand the Kiwanis Jr. Livestock auction and agriculture programs in the schools, Crist said, noting the presence of AV Union High School District Board President Charles Hughes at the press conference.
The district committed $700,000 from a $8.15 million state Arts, Music and Instructional Materials multi-year block grant to be used toward enhancements toward agriculture programs.
