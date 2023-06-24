LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and the Antelope Valley Fair Authority received a $20 million grant for a complex that will help strengthen community resilience during emergencies, officials announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference in the Harley Davidson Building at the AV Fair and Event Center.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture Fairs and Expositions Branch gave the grant, which will help pay for a $100 million, 140,000-square-foot Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center, also known as MARRC, complex that will deal with evacuations driven by fire and earthquakes.

