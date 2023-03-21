LANCASTER — Three years ago this week, schools countywide were closed for what officials initially thought would be a few weeks as a safety precaution to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
Suddenly, everyone was talking about social distancing and learning how to wash their hands properly.
Local school districts organized grab-and-go meals so that students could still get the breakfast and lunches they needed for nourishment. Teachers and students pivoted to distance learning.
When students finally returned to in-person learning at school in 2021, there were mask mandates and vaccine mandates or testing mandates for students, teachers and other school employees.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on March 4, 2020. Nearly two weeks later he issued an unprecedented stay-at-home order to nearly 40 million California residents to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.
California’s state of emergency ended on Feb. 28. Los Angeles County will end its COVID-19 emergency declaration on March 31.
COVID-19 is still here. The World Health Organization has yet to declare an end to the pandemic. But deaths and infection rates have dropped.
Since March 19, 2020, when the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health informed Antelope Valley Medical Center (it was called Antelope Valley Hospital then) that two of its patients had tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Lancaster has had 53,744 total COVID-19 cases and 493 deaths. The City of Palmdale has had 66,573 total COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths, according to the LA County Department of Public Health statistics.
LA County Public Health reported than Los Angeles County reported 35 more COVID-19-related deaths over a three-day period that ended Monday, along with more than 1,200 new cases.
Health officials also reported 669 new COVID infections from Saturday, 333 for Sunday and 236 for Monday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,720,572. The total reported deaths in the county, including deaths reported by Long Beach and Pasadena Health Departments, is 35,925.
