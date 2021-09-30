PALMDALE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues with the aid of the virulent Delta variant, local governments have extended their local emergency declarations into the fall.
These emergency declarations allow for certain measures, such as waiving some of the requirements of the Ralph M. Brown Act — the state’s open-meeting law — to allow for meetings to be conducted remotely. This is to prevent large gatherings of people in a meeting room and to provide options for those who must take extra precautions in consideration of the pandemic.
The emergency declarations also make those governmental bodies eligible for state and federal funds.
The Palmdale City Council, on Sept. 7, unanimously agreed to extend the city’s emergency declaration by 60 days, unless terminated sooner by the Council.
The city first declared a local emergency for the pandemic on March 11, 2020, and the Council has extended it 10 times since then, as the pandemic has continued its course.
The Palmdale City Council has resumed hosting the public during council meetings, but with the county-wide mask mandate in place, as well as social distancing measures. The public also has the ability to participate via online comments, and council members may also participate remotely.
The Palmdale Water District will continued its remote public meeting policies under a local emergency declaration approved during its Sept. 27 meeting, extending the practice for another 30 days to Oct. 31.
If necessary, it can be extended once again, Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said.
The legislation allowing for it has a sunset clause of January 2024.
“Hopefully the pandemic will be done by then,” Ly said.
The district has been holding its meetings via teleconference for the public since the pandemic began.
