Los Angeles City Council Racism

Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de Leon (right), shown during an Oct. 11 meeting, attended his first meeting, Friday, in nearly two months since a scandal broke over racist remarks by elected officials.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León attended his first City Council meeting, Friday, in nearly two months since a scandal broke over racist remarks by elected officials.

Three Council members walked out after de León showed up, including Mike Bonin, whose Black son was called a “monkey” by former council President Nury Martinez in a meeting that de Leon attended last year.

