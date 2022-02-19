LOS ANGELES — The chancellor of California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, has resigned after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations.
Joseph I. Castro resigned on Thursday, effective immediately, said the CSU Board of Trustees.
In a statement, Castro called it the most difficult decision of his professional life.
Castro fell under criticism after an investigation by USA TODAY published on Feb. 3 questioned the handling of misconduct complaints against Frank Lamas, former Fresno State vice president of student affairs, while Castro was the university’s president.
The article said that Lamas was the subject of a series of informal complaints including allegations beginning in 2014 that he improperly touched women, made sexist comments and harassed or retaliated against workers.
No action was taken against Lamas until a formal complaint was filed in 2019, when he was barred from campus and later found to have violated a CSU harassment policy, according to documents cited by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Lamas denied the allegations and appealed the finding. He retired in 2020 as part of a settlement agreement. Under the agreement, he received a $260,000 payment and while he was barred from ever working at CSU again, Castro agreed to write him a letter of recommendation to help find work elsewhere, the documents indicated.
""" sexual misconduct""" Seems to be a major trend in our educational system...Teachers (Public Schools)..(most not all) have become Lazy Parasites and Sexual Predators...nothing more (IMHO). You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless POS Liberal Activist....Like the BLM, and Antifa Scumbags.
