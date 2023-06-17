Obit Ellsberg

Daniel Ellsberg speaks during a 2010 news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Ellsberg, the government analyst and whistleblower who leaked the “Pentagon Papers” in 1971, has died. He was 92.

 Associated Press files

NEW YORK — Daniel Ellsberg, the history-making whistleblower who by leaking the Pentagon Papers revealed longtime government doubts and deceit about the Vietnam War and inspired acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon that helped lead to his resignation, has died. He was 92.

Ellsberg, whose actions led to a landmark First Amendment ruling by the Supreme Court, had disclosed in February that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer. His family announced his death Friday morning in a letter released by a spokeswoman, Julia Pacetti.

