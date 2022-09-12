Britain Royals Corgis

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother take their Corgi dogs out for a stroll, in 1956, during a visit to the royal stud at Sandringham, England.

 AP Photo

LONDON — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.

