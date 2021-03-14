There seems to be a feeling among some folks that we should not have as many peace officers serving us, or that the ones we have are arresting and/or contacting too many people.
This feeling seems to come from an increased number of the actions of a number of poorly trained and poorly supervised cops, along with badly behaving citizens.
A key factor in most, but not all, of these situations, and one ignored by the complainers, has been that the victims have been people involved in questionable activities.
It’s sort of like someone standing under a waterfall complaining that they got wet because of the actions of someone else.
Back when I was a cop, my primary duties involved serving papers on people, serving as bailiff in the Mojave Court, and transporting people to the jail and juvenile hall in Bakersfield.
When, in the course of these duties, I observed someone breaking the law, I took appropriate action.
I did this because in those days peace officers in eastern Kern were few and far between. As a citizen as well as a peace officer, I expected to receive the same sort of service as everyone else.
When I did this, I frequently heard people I stopped for speeding, driving recklessly (or stupidly) or under the influence demand to know why they were being stopped instead of “real” criminals.
The problem with that complaint is that more than twice as many people die on US highways each year than are murdered.
Also, law-abiding drivers get upset when they see someone breaking the law ignored by a peace officer.
When I was attending Antelope Valley High School in the 1950s, the car in which I was riding in Lancaster was stopped by an officer who, with a smile, told the driver that he had failed to signal while making a turn.
“I’m giving you a warning so you won’t do that again and so all the other drivers who saw me stop you will feel better,” the officer said.
I never forgot that, either as an officer or today as a driver.
Be careful what you wish for
When I hear people demanding that law enforcement be “defunded” or replaced with some sort of social services outfit, I shake my head because I know that those same folks will be demanding better law enforcement if that happens.
Someone complained recently that sheriff’s deputies made too many “discretionary” traffic stops.
In case you’re wondering, those are stops when officers stop someone for a traffic violation or acting suspiciously.
I don’ t drive all that much anymore, but every time I do, I see some dimwit “roll” a stop sign, fail to signal, missing a license plate, or some other violation; I see someone asking to be stopped.
That kind of behavior is a red flag to an officer, for two reasons: the driver broke the law and is someone with little respect for it.
I read news stories all the time about officers stopping one of these folks and discovering drugs, guns, ammunition and all sorts of bad stuff in their vehicles.
Bad behavior
On the other hand, I watched the video of that cop sitting on George Floyd and have no sympathy for the officer and his buddies.
I was involved in a number of takedowns like that back in the day, and no one was injured.
Except one time when I managed to cut my finger while applying handcuffs on a druggie who wouldn’t lie still.
Some of these demands to reduce law enforcement come from schools.
Mojave High hired a deputy years ago who worked positively with the kids and managed to make the school safer.
The only injury that occurred during his term was when he suffered permanent damage to a shoulder while trying to subdue a really big kid who was fighting.
CB radio
My colleague Bill Warford recently recalled the l970s in a recent column, mentioning citizens band radio among other artifacts of those years.
Bill said he didn’t have a CB, but I did and it was a valuable device, the forerunner of the cell phone.
Much of my ’70s was spent in my car, as a newspaper owner, field rep to a California assemblyman and constable.
My CB frequently came in handy, mostly from just listening to it while driving,
Truck drivers kept everyone on the road informed of problems, and one may have saved my life on a trip from LA to Bakersfield over the Ridge Route one morning.
The trucker warned of some debris in a lane just ahead of me, the lane I was driving in.
I slowed down and got out of that lane just in time — traffic was all over the place trying to avoid what I believe was a fender.
Helper
When my wife Billye and I owned and published the Mojave Desert News, we had it printed in Bakersfield.
On my way back home from one of those trips, I managed to run out of gas up by Monolith. It was one of those days and refueling it just slipped my mind.
I called “breaker” for an eastbound trucker.
One answered and I asked him to call Billye when he got to Mojave and have her bring me some gas.
About a half-hour later she arrived and chewed me out in her subtle but memorable manner, and we headed for the office.
I don’t believe I’ve run out of gas since. And I shall never forget Billye.
My first cell phone was the kind that came in a sort of briefcase.
My current cell phone is my only phone these days. It connects me to the world and is always with me.
Even more than that CB radio.
