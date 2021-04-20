BORON — Electric vehicle drivers traveling along Highway 58 can now recharge using newly installed fast-charging stations.
The California Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it recently installed five charging stations in Kern and Inyo counties along highways 58 and 395.
Two of those stations are located at the Boron Rest Area, four miles west of the city with each station available to drivers traveling in either direction.
Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said fast chargers are essential to continue growing electric vehicle adoption in the state and meeting its goals for combating climate change.
“Expanding the availability of convenient fast-charging stations along state highways is significant for the future of California transportation,” he said.
Two additional charging stations were installed along Highway 395 at the Coso Junction Rest Area 17 miles north of Pearsonville and at the Division Creek Rest 30 miles south of Bishop.
The fifth charging station can be found at the Bishop Caltrans office in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Caltrans District 9 Director Ryan Dermody said he is excited to announce the additions of these fast-charging stations in eastern Kern and Inyo counties.
“These chargers bring increased mobility for travelers and residents to many of our long-distance destinations along California’s eastern corridor,” he said. “The addition of these chargers encourages the use of electric vehicles and fulfills part of Caltrans’ commitment to reducing emissions to tackle climate change.”
In January, charging stations were also installed at the Tejon Pass Rest Area along Interstate 5 for drivers traveling in both directions and at Highway 58/184 Junction in Bakersfield.
The Level 3 DC fast chargers provide an approximate 80% charge in 30 minutes to vehicles with fast-charging capability.
The chargers have universal connectors to serve most electric vehicles on the market, including Teslas with an adapter. Charging is also free with no time limit.
So far, Caltrans has installed 22 fast chargers in the Central Valley, six in San Diego County, two in Monterey County, one in San Luis Obispo County, two Level 2 charging stations in Napa County and three in Contra Costa County which are all available to the public.
