The canvass period for the Nov. 3 election is nearing an end as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the 10th post-election results update Friday afternoon.
Friday’s update includes 2,149 vote-by-mail ballots and 144 vote center ballots processed since Election Night. The figures include ballots received via the US Postal Service and dropped off at an official ballot drop box or vote center through Nov. 3 and conditional voter registration or provisional ballots verified and counted, the county said.
Approximately 33,045 ballots remain to be counted. A final post-election results update is expected Monday.
Here are the latest results for local contests:
• Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady appeared headed for a second term on the Board representing Trustee Area No. 2.
As of Friday, McGrady had 10,575 votes, or 40.5%. Challenger Miguel Coronado had 10,208 votes, or 39.16%, Challenger Sandy Carpenter had 5,286 votes, or 20.28%.
Former trustee and longtime volunteer Donita Winn had 10,963 votes, or 41.58%, for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat after Friday’s update.
Candidate Christian Green was next with 8,244 votes, or 31.26%, followed by Dana LaMon with 5,067 votes, or 19.22%,and Robert Teller with 2,096 votes, or 7.94%
• In the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District challenger Chad C. Wadsworth received 2,890 votes, or 51.86% to appointed incumbent Brandon Roque’s 2,683 votes, or 48.14%.
Acton-Agua Dulce incumbents Board Clerk Tim Jorgensen and Michael Fox will retain their seats in a three-way contest with challenger Andrew Kendall.
Jorgensen received 3,384 votes, or 40.20%; Fox had 2,748 votes, or 32.64%; and Kendall collected 2,286 votes, or 27.16%.
• In the Antelope Valley Community College District Trustee Area No. 1 race candidate Michelle Harvey had 20.353 votes, or 60.52%, after Friday’s update. Candidate R. Michael Dutton had 13,279 votes, or 39.48%.
In the Antelope Valley Community College District Trustee Area No. 3 race candidate Michael Rives had 15,965 votes, or 56.96%, and candidate Rutger Parris has 12,064 votes, or 43.04% after the update.
• In the Keppel Union School District race for two seats, Board President Dominique Ballante had 2,740 votes, or 27.86%, followed by Littlerock Town Councilwoman Waunette Cullors with 2,659 votes, or 27.04%.
Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal finished third with 2,499 votes, or 25.41%, followed by Jose Ceniceros in fourth with 1,936 votes, or 19.69%.
• Two seats were up for election on the Mojave Unified School District Board of Education. Board President Larry Adams had 2,321 votes, or 26.98% as of Wednesday evening, according to the most recent results posted by Kern County Elections Division prior to press time.
Challenger Brandon Tate was in second place with 1,919 votes, or 22.30%. Carolinda Fleming was in third with 1,600 votes, or 18.60%. Incumbent Tonja “Toni” Evans was in fourth place with 1,461 votes, or 16.98%. Challenger Reuben A. Garcia received 1,303 votes, or 15.14%.
• Palmdale School District also had two seats up for election. Incumbent Sharon Vega will return for a second term but Board President Dennis Trujillo missed out on his second term by finishing fourth out of six candidates.
Vega had 17,911 votes, or 27.70% followed by challenger Anthony Hunt with 13,315 votes, or 20.60%. Challenger Marcos Alvarez had 12,501 votes, or 19.34%, followed by Trujillo with 9,374 votes, or 14.50%. Fifth place went to Enaya Hanbali with 6,361 votes, or 9.84%. In last place was Erika Alverdi in sixth place with 5,189 votes, or 8.03%.
• Southern Kern Unified School District had two seats up for election. Challenger Robert Vincelette led the field of three candidate with 4,326 votes, or 43.31%. Challenger Dewine L. Moore Jr., a former student trustee, had 2,861 votes for the second seat, according to the most recent results available.
That left Board Clerk Carol Robinson, who was in second place previously, in third place with 2,801 votes, or 28.04%.
• The Antelope Valley Healthcare District had three seats up for election. Board Treasurer Kristina Hong led the field of five candidates with 100,198 votes, or 35.14, according to the most recent results. Board Chairman Abdallah Farrukh was in second place with 61,276 votes, or 21.49%. Challenger Michael Rives secured the third seat with 45,881 votes, or 16.09%. Board Second Vice Chair Mateo Olivarez finished fourth with 42,556 votes, or 14.92%. Challenger Kevin Von Tungeln finished fifth with 35,255 votes, or 12.36%.
• Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer led a field of five challengers for his seat with 25,238 votes, or 44%. Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt was second with 11,178 votes, or 19.49%. Challenger Eric Ohlsen finished third with 7,613 votes, or 13.27%, followed by Xavier Flores with 6,703 votes, or 11.69%. Former Councilman Rick Norris landed in fifth place with 3,994 votes, or 6.96%. Tonya Alenna Schofield was in sixth place 2,628 votes, or 4.58%.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who represents Council District 2, dominated his two challengers. Loa had 10,584 votes, or 59.30%. Ollie McCaulley was in second place with 3,788 votes, or 21.22%, followed by Glenda Clark with 3,476 votes, or 19.48%, according to the most recent results.
• Councilman Austin Bishop, who represents Council District 1, had four challengers for his seat. Bishop had 5,367 votes, or 45.76%, followed by Juan Blanco with 3,190 votes, or 27.20%. Brittany Wyre was in third place with 1,972 votes, or 16.81%, followed by Chance McCrary with 827 votes, or 7.05%.
Eynelys Vinson, who dropped out of the race after the county released the final list of qualified candidates, received 372 votes, or 3.17%.
