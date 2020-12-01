LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady will return for a second term, and former trustee Donita Winn will return to the Board after a five-year absence.
The candidates had to wait 27 days after Election Day for the certified election results.
McGrady, who represents Trustee Area No. 2, finished with 10,584 votes, or 40.57%. Challenger Miguel Coronado had 10,213 votes, or 39.15%, Challenger Sandy Carpenter had 5,291 votes, or 20.28%, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.
Winn finished with 10,976 votes, or 41.59%, for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat.
Candidate Christian Green was next with 8,255 votes, or 31.28%, followed by Dana LaMon with 5,067 votes, or 19.202%,and Robert Teller with 2,096 votes, or 7.94%.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to declare the election officially concluded on Dec. 8.
