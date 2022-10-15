SACRAMENTO — As the number of people without housing continues to rise in many California cities, Sacramento County’s elections agency is working to try to make sure those experiencing homelessness have a say in the electoral process by registering them to vote.
For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables, Thursday, at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people, to resume an initiative that launched a few years ago. They registered 13 people to vote and plan to register more at Loaves and Fishes, next week, said county elections spokesperson Janna Haynes.
“I would certainly hope that other counties are taking the same steps that we are to make sure that unhoused people have a voice, because there is a lot of things at least on our ballot that do affect them personally,” Haynes said. “It would be nice if they had a voice in things that are going to impact their daily lives.”
From Seattle to Phoenix, homelessness surged in many US cities during the pandemic. In Sacramento alone, the homeless population grew 68% from 2020 to 2022 and now stands at 9,300 in the city of roughly 500,000. Housing shortages, the rising cost of rent, and the pandemic’s economic impacts continue to drive up the number of people experiencing homelessness.
While nongovernmental organizations such as the advocacy group Housing is a Human Right help homeless people register to vote, it’s uncommon for an initiative like this to come from a county elections agency.
In 2016, then-Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed into law the Voter’s Choice Act, which expanded mail-in voting and ballot drop-off locations. Homeless voters can receive ballots at a P.O. box, shelter, or a family member’s household. Voters in the county can also vote in person from Oct. 29 through Election Day.
(1) comment
Then later on... the Democrat weasels with be registering people at the cemetery (mail-in of course).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.