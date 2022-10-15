SACRAMENTO — As the number of people without housing continues to rise in many California cities, Sacramento County’s elections agency is working to try to make sure those experiencing homelessness have a say in the electoral process by registering them to vote.

For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables, Thursday, at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people, to resume an initiative that launched a few years ago. They registered 13 people to vote and plan to register more at Loaves and Fishes, next week, said county elections spokesperson Janna Haynes.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Then later on... the Democrat weasels with be registering people at the cemetery (mail-in of course).

