There were no lead changes in local election results after the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released the sixth post-election results update on Friday afternoon.
The update included 30,955 vote-by-mail ballots and 19,138 vote center ballots processed since Election Night. The figure consists of ballots received via the US Postal Service and those dropped off at official ballot drop boxes through Nov. 3.
Approximately 98,440 ballots remain to be processed. The seventh results update will be released on Tuesday.
The total election results count is now more than 4.2 million, which is 74.64% of eligible Los Angeles County voters.
Here are the most recent election results as of Friday afternoon:
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer has 24,845 votes, or 44.11%. Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt was in second place with 10,958 votes, or 19.46%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
Small business owner Eric Ohlsen was in third place with 7,458 votes, or 13.24%, Health agency director Xavier Flores was in fourth place with 6,573 votes, or 11.67%. Former Councilman Rick Norris was in fifth place with 3,923 votes, or 6.97%. Credit specialist Tonya Alenna Schofield was in sixth place 2,566 votes, or 4.56%.
Councilman Austin Bishop, who represents Council District 1, had 5,273 votes, or 45.95% after Friday’s update. Second place finisher Coffee4Vets President Juan Blanco Bishop had 3,115 votes, or 27.14%. Caregiver Brittany Wyre was in third place with 1,931 votes, or 16.83%, followed by rideshare driver/student Chance McCrary with 802 votes, or 6.99%.
Eynelys Vinson, who dropped out of the race after the county released the final list of qualified candidates, received 355 votes, or 3.09%.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who represents Council District 2, had 10,474 votes, or 59.42%. Second-place finisher Ollie McCaulley had 3,746 votes, or 21.20%, followed by Glenda Clark with 3,416 votes, or 19.38% after Friday’s update.
Measure LC, the City of Lancaster’s three-quarter cent sales tax increase, increased to 31,733 yes votes, or 54.67%, and 26,307 no votes, or 45.33%.
Measure AV, the City of Palmdale’s three-quarter cent sales tax increase, increased to 33,554 yes votes, or 60.14%, and 22,241 no votes, or 39.86%.
Both measures needed a majority of votes to pass.
Antelope Valley Community College District had two seats up for election this year where neither incumbent filed.
For the Trustee Area No. 1 seat educator and school administrator Michelle Harvey had 20,038 votes, or 60.45%., compared to retired educator R. Michael Dutton’s 13,112 votes, or 39.55%.
For the Trustee Area No. 3 seat retired hospital worker Michael Rives had 15,626 votes, or 56.84%. Attorney Rutger Parris had 11,863 votes,or 43.16% after Friday’s update.
In the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady, who represents Trustee Area No. 2, had 10,466 votes, or 40.80%. Challenger Miguel Coronado had 10,000 votes, or 38.98%, followed by Sandy Carpenter with 5,187 votes, or 20.22%.
In the race for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat, former trustee Donita Winn had 10,757 votes, or 41.61%, after Friday’s results update. Adjunct instructor Christian Green was in second place with 7,877 votes, or 31.26%, followed by retired administrative judge Dana LaMon in third with 4,843 votes, or 19.22%. Business owner Robert Teller placed fourth with 1,962 votes, or 7.79%.
In the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District challenger Chad C. Wadsworth increased his advantage over incumbent Brandon Roque for the short-term seat expiring Dec. 8, 2022, according to the most update results. Wadsworth had 2,821 votes, or 51.71%, to Roque’s 2,634 votes, or 48.29%.
Acton-Agua Dulce incumbents Board Clerk Tim Jorgensen and Michael Fox maintained their lead over challenger Andrew Kendall in the race to retain their seats. Jorgensen had 3,306 votes, or 4011%; Fox had 2.695 votes, or 32,70%; and Kendall had 2,241 votes, or 27.19%.
In the Keppel Union School District race for two seats Board President Dominique Ballante lead with 2,686 votes, or 2796%. Littlerock Town Councilwoman Waunette Cullors was in second place with 2,598 votes, or 27.04%. Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal was in third place with 2,441 votes, or 25.41%. Challenger Jose Ceniceros in fourth with 1,883 votes, or 19.60%.
Palmdale School District trustee Sharon Vega led the field of six candidates for two seats on the district’s Board of Education.
Vega had 17,657 votes, or 27.84%. Challenger Anthony Hunt was in second place with 13,103 votes, or 20.66%. Challenger Marcos Alvarez was in third place with 12,218 votes, or 19.27%,. Board President Dennis Trujillo was in fourth place with 9,195 votes, or 14.50%. Emergency medical technician Enaya Hanbali placed fifth with 6,200 votes, or 9.78%, followed by nonprofit president Erika Alverdi in sixth place with 5,040 votes, or 7.95%.
The Kern County Elections Division also posted an election update Friday afternoon.
In the Mojave Unified School District Board of Education Board President Larry Adams remained in the lead with 2,054 votes, or 27.29%. Challenger Brandon A. Tate was in second place with 1,642 votes, or 21.81%. Carolinda Fleming was in third with 1,401 votes, or 18.61%. Incumbent Tonja “Toni” Evans was in fourth place with 1,302 votes, or 17.34%. Challenger Reuben A. Garcia received 1,125 votes, or 14.95%.
In the Southern Kern Unified School District three-way race for two seats challenger Robert Vincelette had 3,818 votes, or 42.91%.
Board Clerk Carol Robinson was in second place with 2,567 votes, or 28.85%. Challenger Dewine L. Moore Jr. was in third place with 2,512 votes, or 28.23%.
