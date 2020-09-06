To say that people are concerned about government these days is the understatement of the century.
Things just seem to get worse by the day, especially at a time when the world faces a series of deadly challenges.
The problem with government, aside from leaders who apparently slept through American History and Government in school and don’t read, is that politics has deteriorated into “leaders” whose only goal is to keep their jobs rather than solving problems.
There’s a couple of good books out on this subject, one of which was discussed by the co-author one of them on a recent episode of CSPAN’s fantastic Sunday Q&A show.
Katherine M. Gehl, co-author of “The Politics Industry,” outlined what I and others have been complaining about in recent years.
Which is that most legislators have decided, for purely selfish political and career reasons, to not resolve the issues facing this nation as a way of protecting their rice bowls.
Creating an issue
Let me explain.
Under our current adversarial form of what passes for “governing,” our pols have decided that the best way to get elected is to demonize their opponents and go out of their way to keep issues alive rather than resolving them.
Back in the early 1970s I was appointed constable of the Mojave Judicial District, an archaic position that was a carry-over from the old Justice Court system, the local courts in California at that time.
Since constables were elected, I had to stand for election at the next election after my appointment. When election time arrived, I had one opponent, whom I have never met to this day.
My entire campaign consisted of speaking to a couple of civic groups in Mojave and Boron, where I discussed some now-obscure law and order subject so important I have forgotten what it addressed.
I discussed this “issue” to get my name before the electorate and won with 75% of the vote.
Fast forward to today
My effort was a polite and non-controversial effort at improving my “name identification” for a very low-level office.
I say polite because I received a flyer recently that pretty much sums up what politics in America has been descended to.
The issue it addressed is the very real effort to lower the cost of drugs in America, especially for old folks like myself.
This issue is a matter of life and death to all Americans, especially seniors and those on the bottom end of the economic scale.
Drug sales
Years ago the Republicans did something very positive. They created a new Medicare benefit called “Part D,” for drugs.
Unfortunately, at the behest of their buddies in drug industry, the new law forbade Medicare, the largest purchaser of pharmaceuticals on the planet, from negotiating prices with the drug barons.
One of the basic principals of our capitalist system has always been that the more you buy of something, the less you pay. The seller makes money on volume.
Great idea. A business that uses a lot of pickup trucks pays less per truck than you and I do when we buy just one.
Last year the Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, passed a bill to remedy this situation.
It then went to the Senate, where, in the great American political spirit of screwing the other party (and us), it was ignored.
With an election looming, the GOP introduced its own bill and then began a campaign to promote it by demonizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a couple other “evil” Democrat leaders with a juvenile flyer that portrays these three public servants like characters in a cheap horror movie, along with lots of what we’ll call “misinformation” about the House bill.
The goal of this childish behavior, of course, is not to sit down and resolve a major national issue, which could have been done years ago, but to defeat the other team in the November election by keeping the issue alive while blaming them for any delays.
Solving instead of insulting
In business, families, local government, etc., issues like this are resolved by everyone sitting down and working out a solution.
For example, years ago, the number of electric-power generating wind turbines in East Kern began to expand, along with the jobs and tax revenues they created.
Folks at Edwards Air Force Base, China Lake and the Mojave Air & Space Port became concerned that the turbines would create problems for flight testing new aircraft.
Rather than these folks and the military calling each other names, then-County Supervisor Don Maben and County Planning director Lorelei Oviatt, both East Kern residents, brought all the interested parties together for several months to work out a solution, which was a map that regulated where turbines could be installed without creating problems for low-flying aircraft.
The so-called “red, green, yellow” map not only resolved the local problem, it became a template for the rest of the nation.
It was accomplished in the spirit of Ronald Reagan and his Soviet counterpart ending the “evil empire.”
Resolving or insulting?
People have been resolving problems this way since the dawn of time, while some folks have chosen to kill each other.
The first way seems to work the best, so why can’t we get legislators to think this way?
One big problem is political parties, which the books I mentioned suggest we eliminate.
Let anyone who meets basic qualifications run for office regardless of any archaic “parties,” let voters pick the two with the most votes, and in a run-off let them tell us how they plan to solve problems rather than spend the campaign insulting each other.
I realize that this would be a grown-up way to behave, but we can dream, can’t we?
(1) comment
