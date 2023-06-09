El Niño Arrives

Cars and debris from washed away homes line a canal in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., last October after the passage of Hurricane Ian. After months of gradually warming sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean, NOAA officially said in an El Niño advisory Thursday that this one might be different than the others.

 Associated Press files

An early bird El Niño has officially formed, likely to be strong, warp weather worldwide and give an already warming Earth an extra kick of natural heat, meteorologists announced.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday issued an El Niño advisory, announcing the arrival of the climatic condition. It may not quite be like the others.

