EL MONTE — Two suspects were arrested, Sunday, after allegedly breaking into three homes in a Los Angeles County neighborhood then tying up and striking some people inside, according to the El Monte Police Department.
Three people, all from the same home, were hospitalized and one was in critical condition, said Lt. Pete Rasic with the department.
Police received a call just after 1 a.m., Sunday, about a home burglary in progress. When they arrived, they saw two people running from the location. Police set up a large perimeter and eventually caught two suspects. One is a 17-year-old juvenile and the other a 24-year-old male, Rasic said.
Based on witness and victim statements, Rasic said the police believe up to two additional suspects may be at large.
