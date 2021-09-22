LANCASTER — A report of a gunshot victim at El Dorado Park prompted a brief lockdown at El Dorado Elementary School, just as parents arrived to pick up their children Tuesday afternoon.
The school was on a minimum day, so students were released at 12:40 p.m. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded within minutes of the report to the park, which is on 5th Street East next to the school.
“We’re just pleased that we have an emergency notification system, an emergency management notification system, in place that our district deputies are able to connect to and utilize to notify our staff,” Lancaster Superintendent Michele Bowers said Tuesday in a telephone call.
Lancaster’s school resource deputies notified the administrative staff at El Dorado Elementary and gave them notification utilizing the system to do a modified lockdown and shutter in place.
“Staff members responded very quickly, they got everyone indoors including parents that were there to pick up their children, including children that were there and all the staff members to await further instructions from the sheriff’s department until they said it was safe to go home,” Bowers said.
The lockdown lasted less than an hour.
“We were very pleased with how quickly and how well our staff responded, our district deputies responded, and their communication with our staff,” Bowers said,
She said the families were cooperative and calm, including the students.
No further details regarding the shooting were available by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.