The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who once gave birth to twin girls at what was then Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release.
Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.
She also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling to him a GPS watch disguised as a food item, prosecutors have said. That helped those digging the tunnel pinpoint his location and reach him.
El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was recaptured the following year. He was sentenced to life behind bars in a US prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He remains in custody in Colorado. He insisted his trial in New York wasn’t fair and told the judge his case “was stained.”
Numerous media outlets published the tale in 2011 about how Coronel Aispuro, then, 22, had delivered the twins at Antelope Valley Hospital, paying $7,000 in cash she pulled from a paper bag after showing up with her cousin. Guzman’s name was not on the girls’ birth certificates. She then returned to Mexico.
The twin girls and their mother are American citizens.
Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen, had relatives in the Antelope Valley and was frequently visiting them, according to a CNN report at the time.
She was crowned queen of the Café y la Guayaba festival Coffee and Guava in the Mexican state of Durango in 2006, when she was 17. The next year, on the day she turned 18, she married Guzman, who was 29 years older and already a fugitive for a 2001 prison escape. She is believed to be his third or fourth wife.
