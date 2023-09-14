Emma Coronel Aispuro

CORONEL AISPURO

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who once gave birth to twin girls at what was then Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release.

