Life in 2021: a Code Blue lockdown within a COVID semi-lockdown
Wednesday marked the 156th anniversary of the Lincoln assassination, giving me an excuse to share one of those many humorous classroom stories I have compiled over nine years of teaching English at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
“Free entertainment,” as one teacher calls it.
Back when I still taught eighth-graders, a discussion of the Gettysburg Address turned to Lincoln’s murder and eventually to John Wilkes Booth and his seven co-conspirators.
Mary Surratt, 42, who was charged, found guilty and executed by hanging for aiding and abetting the conspirators, became the subject of numerous questions by a precocious student named Jessica.
“Maybe she didn’t know what they’d done,” Jessica suggested.
“Well, some people think that, but they had some pretty solid evidence,” I said. “Her son was a Confederate spy, and Booth was often at her boarding house.”
“That doesn’t mean she knew about the plot,” Jessica said. “She might have been innocent.”
This went on until Wendy, a precocious sort in own right who is now a junior at UC San Diego, turned around and said, “Jessica, let Mr. Warford go on with the lesson – she’d be dead now anyway, so what’s the difference?”
End of discussion.
———
Our school is K-12, and we started having elementary students return a few weeks ago.
All high school teachers returned to campus Monday. For some of the “new” teachers, it was their first time on campus after eight months of teaching from home in the Distance Learning model.
Tuesday at lunch came the dreaded “beep, beep, beep” and the dreaded recorded voice over the public address system: “May I have your attention, please. May I have your attention, please. This is a Code Blue…”
In other words, a lockdown (within a pandemic semi-lockdown). Go to your room, lock the door, stay away from doors and windows.
Apparently, there was a shootout at McAdam Park, just around the corner from our school. Our principal and some of the teachers were outside and heard the shots.
Deputies made short work of the case, fortunately, nabbing two suspects at 43rd Street East and Avenue R. I don’t believe anyone was injured.
Just another day in the neighborhood, 2021.
To our new teachers: Welcome to Palmdale.
———
I see that a former Catholic priest, Christopher Cunningham, 58, is charged with a dozen lewd acts on boys under 14.
The alleged acts occurred in Palmdale and Redondo Beach between 1995 and 1997.
According to the website of a law firm that represents Cunningham’s alleged victims, Church officials were repeatedly told about his behavior and repeatedly transferred him from one parish to another.
That’s a familiar story, and I always thought Cardinal Roger Mahony should have gone to prison for subjecting innocent kids to predator priests.
I remember going to Mass at St. Mary’s a few times in the mid-’90s and hearing Cunningham preach.
I remember one thing about his homilies: an odd obsession with one of the sacraments. Every time I saw him preach he went on at length about the Sacrament of Penance — Confession.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
