LANCASTER — The eighth annual Holocaust Art Contest garnered more than 400 submissions from Antelope Valley Union High School District students.
Contest officials held the awards ceremony on May 3 in the Boardroom at the new District office in the Lancaster Business Park.
Here are the winners:
Best in Show: Melanie Bastides, Quartz Hill High School.
Poetry illustrations (published in the sponsor book with poems by Eva Pomeranz Weiser), “To My Son”
First place: Elena Cortez, Quartz Hill High School
Honorable mention: Brooke Montana, Nicole Hamby and Amiran Ausby, Quartz High Hill School, “For Me The War Is Lost”
First place: Nicole Hamby and Amira Ausby, Quartz Hill High School.
Honorable mention: Alex Armendaris and Xamare Bradford, Quartz Hill High School, “Ravensbruck”
First place: Ramses Nicholas, Quartz Hill High.
Honorable mention: Arturo Lozoya and Evelyn Zawala, Quartz Hill High School.
Littlerock High School student Seidy Bahena won for her logo entry
Quartz Hill High School student Neveen Soliman won the front cover of the sponsor book, Littlerock High School student Jasmine Flores won for the back cover of the sponsor book.
Two dimensional, First place: Brena Morse, Quartz Hill High School; second place: April Sandoval, Knight High School; third place: Parris Gutierrez, R. Rex Parris High School. Honorable mention: Nicole Hamby, Amira Ausby and Zaida Davila, Quartz Hill High School
3D, First place: Crystal Chavez Baragan, Eastside High School; second place: Samantha Cruz, Eastside High School and third place: Jayden Rodriguez, Eastside High School.
Technology, first place: Giselle Cruz, Eastside High School
Performing Arts, First place: Neveen Soliman, Quartz Hill High School.
Written and Spoken Word, First place: Savannah Lopez, Eastside High School and second place: Sebastian Schalow, Eastside High School.
Avrum Harris Scholarship: Jacquelin Barajas, Lancaster High School.
Harris, a member of the Holocaust Arts Contest Committee who also served as a judge for the contest, died at age 72, on March 14.
Eva Moses Kor Scholarship: Destiny Rivera, Knight High School.
Kor was an Auschwitz survivor who, with her twin sister Miriam, survived medical experimentation under the direction of Dr. Joseph Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death.”
Retired Lancaster High School teacher Sue Strom, who resurrected the contest, became friends with Kor, who died at age 85, in July 2019.
