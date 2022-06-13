LANCASTER — Eight motorists were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Lancaster, authorities said, Saturday.
The checkpoint near the intersection of Avenue J and Genoa Avenue began at 6 p.m., Friday, and ended at 2 a.m., Saturday, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
The sheriff’s Lancaster station reported that 952 vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint.
