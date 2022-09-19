ANTELOPE ACRES — Eight people were hospitalized, Saturday, after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County.

The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m., at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa.

