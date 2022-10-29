LOS ANGELES — A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday, the City Clerk’s Office confirmed.

The notice of intent was signed by five residents of the 14th District, including Pauline Adkins, who made two prior recall attempts against de León. Pete Brown, de León’s communications director, said Adkins had also previously filed, but later dropped, a third intent to recall.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Looks like the "Fourth" time's a Charm.

