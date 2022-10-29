LOS ANGELES — A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday, the City Clerk’s Office confirmed.
The notice of intent was signed by five residents of the 14th District, including Pauline Adkins, who made two prior recall attempts against de León. Pete Brown, de León’s communications director, said Adkins had also previously filed, but later dropped, a third intent to recall.
“After three failed attempts, yet another recall that distorts his record will not distract the councilmember or his office from continuing to serve the people of Council District 14,” Brown said in a statement to City News Service. “He will keep moving forward important projects and issues that threaten the communities and the lives of his constituents.”
Adkins did not immediately return a phone call or text message, late Thursday afternoon, but a website announcing the recall campaign lists her as the main contact.
De León, along with Councilman Gil Cedillo, has defied fierce and widespread calls to resign for taking part in a leaked 2021 conversation that involved racist comments and attempts to manipulate redistricting.
