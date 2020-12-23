EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE — The Edwards Fire and Emergency Services officially unveiled its airfield fire station during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 8 at Edwards Air Force Base.
The $44 million fire station is a 41,000-square-foot facility designed to meet firefighters’ needs and requirements to provide optimum responsiveness in case of emergency. It will replace the old fire station, which has been in service for more than 50 years.
“When I look at this building right here … I don’t think of the brick and mortar, I think of the team of people who actually worked so long and so hard, so persistent, and yes, loving, that got us to where we are today,” James Judkins, 412th Civil Engineer Group director said.
The new station provides two separate dedicated bays for structural and aircraft response. They can be accessed quickly from the centrally-located living and administration areas within the facility. Additionally, brand new high-speed opening four-fold bay doors provide rapid response to emergencies.
Another feature specifically designed for the firefighters is that the roof, wall and triple-glazed assemblies were all validated to ensure they met target sound levels. This provides firefighters on rest schedules or training classes the necessary lower sound levels from within their facility.
Edwards AFB FES Fire Chief Timothy Johnson said the new facility is a milestone that many have been looking forward to.
“The new fire station brings a much-improved working and living environment and allows for more efficient emergency response,” he said.
The innovative design of the new fire station netted it an Honor Award for Facility Design with the 2020 Air Force Design Awards Program. Contractor I.E. Pacific, Inc., the US Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District and the 412th CEG were all recognized for their contributions to the design of the facility.
Almost two years after base officials broke ground at the site of the new airfield fire station, the building is now set to provide world-class services, as per Edwards FES history. That history of service is something Col. Randel Gordon, 412th Test Wing Vice Commander, said he is thankful for.
“The reason I believe that we can take such risk when we fly to go do these test missions in support of national security is because we know we have a team of professionals that’s going to be at ‘home plate’ for us if something goes wrong, and they’re going to be there for us,” he said. “I can’t tell you how it just brings the stress level down after you land and the fire chief comes up on the radio and says, ‘Hey, I’ve got you.’”
