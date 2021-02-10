EDWARDS AFB — The 412th Test Wing will livestream a ceremony at noon on Thursday for approximately 16 airmen to transfer as guardians into the US Space Force at Edwards Air Force Base.
The ceremony will take place in front of the historic Hangar 4305, where the first US jet aircraft, the Bell P-49 Airacomet, was assembled and housed during developmental test flights.
The Space Force is the newest branch of the Armed Forces, established on Dec. 20, 2019 with the enactment of the 2020 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act. The Space Force was established within the Department of the Air Force, meaning the secretary of the Air Force has overall responsibility for the military brand, under the guidance and direction of Secretary of Defense.
Last May, active duty Air Force personnel in specified “Organic Space” career fields were able to officially apply to transfer to the Space Force. The 13S (space operations) and 1C6 (space systems operations) Air Force Specialty Codes were identified as Organic Space career fields. Airmen in AFSCs common to the Air Force and Space Force such as cyber, acquisitions, engineers and intelligence may also apply to transfer.
Capt. Karson Roberts, of Houston, Texas, is one of the airmen who will take the oath on Thursday.
“Once we take the oath of office and sign on the dotted line and submit our paperwork, we’ll officially be Space Force officers and new Space Force enlisted personnel,” he said. “It’s pretty unique, it’s a pretty humbling process.”
Roberts will remain in his day-to-day for the near term.
To view the noon ceremony visit the livestream link at https://www.edwards.af.mil/Live-Video/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/412twchief/
