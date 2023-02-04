EDWARDS AFB — After more than a decade of efforts, a vast sea of nearly two million solar panels is producing energy on a stretch of northwestern Edwards Air Force Base.
The Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage Project was officially dedicated, on Thursday, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together Department of Defense and other federal officials with those from Terra Gen, the renewable energy company that is operating it.
The 4,600-acre project’s 1.9 million solar panels, along with battery storage, is capable of producing 1,300 megawatts of electricity for the state power grid, officials said.
Those panels are already producing, but supply chain issues have delayed complete use of the battery storage system, until later this year.
The project is the largest of its kind in the Air Force, and it was praised as paving the way for others.
“Partnerships that can deliver here, on this kind of scale, are what we need to replicate over and over again,” Andrew Mayock, federal chief sustainability officer for the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said.
“What you’ve done … is set a new bar for the nation,” he said.
The renewable energy project meets the Department of Defense’s goal of adapting to the threat climate change poses to the nation’s security, Nancy Balkus, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for environment, safety and infrastructure, said.
The base property was made available for the project under a program known as enhanced use lease. This allows the Air Force to lease land that is necessary to the base’s mission — in this case, protecting the airspace above it — but not usable by the Air Force itself.
Therefore, the stretch of 2,600 acres of Air Force land is under lease to Terra Gen for the Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage Project.
Terra Gen combined the Air Force property with another 2,000 acres of private land to create the entire 4,600 acre project. The additional acreage was needed to make the project feasible, James Judkins, 412th Civil Engineer Group director, said. He has been involved with the project since the beginning.
Edwards officials began work on developing a plan for leasing the property some 15 years ago, he said. It went through a couple different iterations before landing on the plan that allowed for the project with Terra Gen, which got under way, in 2017.
Construction itself, by general contractor Mortenson, took about two years, most of it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public-private project required approvals from Kern County, as well as completing state and federal environmental studies.
As part of those environmental efforts, the project involved the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and Tejon Indian Tribe in regards to cultural and archeological issues.
“They’ve entrusted with us some very significant and culturally sensitive lands and gave us responsibility to make sure this project was careful with those lands,” Terra Gen CEO James Pagano said.
One result of the collaboration is a booklet, geared toward children, that details the history and culture of the tribes in the area and shows they are still here and thriving.
The project is “one of the best examples of collaborative development that I’ve ever seen,” Pagano said. “The tenacity and creativity of all involved is what we can attribute the fact that this project exists today.”
With the success of the Edwards Sandborn Solar Storage Project, base officials plan to develop additional enhanced use lease projects elsewhere at Edwards.
