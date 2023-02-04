Edwards solar

The 4,600-acre Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage Project, on Edwards Air Force Base’s northwest edge, was officially dedicated, on Thursday. Marking the milestone are Terra Gen CEO James Pagano (left), 412th Test Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure Nancy Balkus, Air Force Civil Engineering Center Commander Brig. Gen. William H. Kale III, Federal Chief Sustainability Officer Andrew Mayock and Mortenson CEO Daniel Johnson.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

EDWARDS AFB — After more than a decade of efforts, a vast sea of nearly two million solar panels is producing energy on a stretch of northwestern Edwards Air Force Base.

The Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage Project was officially dedicated, on Thursday, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together Department of Defense and other federal officials with those from Terra Gen, the renewable energy company that is operating it.

