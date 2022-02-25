EDWARDS AFB — As the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases begins to subside, Edwards Air Force Base and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale have moved to Health Protection Condition-Bravo+, returning to a lower level of restrictions enacted to combat the virus’s spread.
The downgrade in condition was effective Feb. 15, according to a statement on the base Web site.
Restrictions on the base access are still in effect; retirees with medical clinic appointments on days other than Wednesday must show appointment documentation prior to entering the base.
Some capacity restrictions are still in place, with 40% being use as guideline, depending on individual locations. However, organizations such as the gym, commissary, bowling alley and other gathering areas may continue to operate or modify at their discretion.
Indoor dining locations are limited to 25% capacity, but are open to customers.
Telework options for those who may do so while meeting their job needs should do so, according to the statement.
Mask requirements are still in place, and everyone is reminded to avoid close contacts — within six feet of others for 15 minutes or more — as much as possible.
The base had re-instated more stringent restrictions with a move to Health Protection Condition-Charlie, on Jan. 12, as case numbers in the area soared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.