EDWARDS AFB — An Air Force Reserve airman stationed at Edwards Air Force Base died as a result of a traffic accident near Panamint Valley.
The accident occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. Monday evening.
Maj. Aaron Frey, 42, of Evergreen, Colorado, was assigned to the 370th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards AFB. He also served as an F-16 Test Pilot instructor for the Air Force Test Pilot School and as an F-35 test pilot, according to a release from Edwards AFB.
Frey served for 16 years in the US Marine Corps and one year in the Air Force Reserves.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.