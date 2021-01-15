PALMDALE – The Palmdale Aerospace Academy sixth-graders will soon learn how to make their own lava lamp, light-up greeting card, catapult, and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics hands-on activities.
“In this COVID environment with distance learning, we have to take the STEM to the kids and STARBASE is helping us make that happen,” TPAA Executive Director Matthew Winheim said.
STARBASE Edwards is a joint program between the Department of Defense, the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, local educators, nonprofit organizations and industry partners. The goal of STARBASE is to increase children’s interest in STEM.
STARBASE Edwards distributed 256 science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, kits to the Aerospace Academy on Thursday morning.
STARBASE Edwards collaborated with NASA and Lancaster’s Museum of Arts and History to create the kits. Each kit has eight lessons including those designed by NASA and an art lesson designed by the Museum of Art and History. The Lockheed Martin Corp. donated the grant to purchase supplies for more than 1,500 STEM kits to students in Title I schools in Lancaster and Palmdale.
“We researched lessons to go along with (Next Generation Science Standards),” said Amira Flores, STARBASE Edwards director.
Each lesson has step-by-step visual representation. Flores’ team will partner with local schools to provide virtual lessons.
“The students are not just watching a teacher, they actually have the material and they’re doing it along with the teacher,” Flores said.
The kits are designed to expose students to STEM and the various career opportunities in the field and within the Antelope Valley.
The catalyst for the kits began in December, following an “on wheels” instructional portion of STARBASE that ran from August through November. After a “stay at home order” was imposed on Californian residents due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, STARBASE Edwards partnered with Lockheed Martin to plan for the kits, Flores explained.
“At Lockheed Martin, we are committed to partnering with organizations like STARBASE to inspire students to study science, technology, engineering and math,” said Claudia Clark of Lockheed Martin Community Relations. “Local STEM outreach is one of the most impactful ways to make a real difference and give back in the communities where our employees live and work.”
STARBASE focuses on elementary students, primarily fifth graders. The goal is to motivate them to explore STEM as they continue their education. The academies serve students that are historically under-represented in STEM. Students who live in inner cities or rural locations, those who are socio-economically disadvantaged, low in academic performance or have a disability are in the target group. The program encourages students to set goals and achieve them.
