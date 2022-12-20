EDWARDS AFB — With rising cases of COVID-19, as well as flu and other respiratory illnesses, Edwards Air Force Base is returning to a higher health alert level, which includes an imminent indoor mask requirement.
Edwards officials, on Monday, returned the base and Air Force Plant 42 to Health Protection Condition — Bravo, the second level of alert in the cautionary framework.
The increased level does not make any changes to access to either facility, but it does require limiting personnel in work areas and gatherings to less than 80% of normal capacity, with less than half capacity preferred, where it does not impact the base’s functions.
Indoor mask wearing will be mandatory for all Edwards and Plant 42 personnel, starting on Jan. 3, the end of the holiday period, and running through Jan. 16, according to the notice.
Also, in early January, military personnel will be required to undergo proactive COVID-19 screening, between Jan. 4 and 12, according to the directive. Contractors and government personnel are not required, but are encouraged, to test.
In detailing the reasons for the increased health alert, Edwards officials cited rapidly rising COVID-19 case rates, as well as forecasted increases in infections, including other respiratory viruses, in the next six to eight weeks.
“Data show wide-spread under-reporting of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, and Kern County,” the notice stated. “Estimates of actual per capita case rates are between 3x (times) and 10x (times) the number of officially reported cases.”
Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported, Monday, the daily positivity rate for COVID-19 testing to be about 10% for the seven days ending Dec. 13, the most recent data available.
The county reported 6,807 new cases, since Saturday.
Kern County Public Health reported 1,519 new cases, in seven-day period ending Thursday.
While public health officials from both counties have cautioned residents about the increased risk of infection during the holiday season, neither have implemented measures such as mask mandates.
(1) comment
West Nile virus, Monkeypox, and Polio...seems our medical industry is a disappointment. I know recent data (and Birx's book) seem to indicate the CDC is a POS. Seems the CDC just pulls numbers out of its behind. Data is showing those who got the CoVid vaccine now have a lowered immune system. I bet the Pharmaceutical industry loves that. They are like dope dealers who just got a bunch of new customers..for the next 60 years.The CDC is lying Trash..and don't ever let some POS force you to get anything...that is unproven.
