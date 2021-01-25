EDWARDS AFB — The 812th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire & Emergency Services Flight has received a new Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting vehicle.
The truck, a 2020 Oshkosh Striker UHP P-19 with 4X4 capability, was officially welcomed to the fleet during a “push-in” ceremony on Jan. 14.
The new fire truck, which was built in Wisconsin for $612,000, is replacing the 1986 Oshkosh P-19 because it has reached the end of its service life.
The new vehicle will provide greater agent capacity and reach to help gain access to extinguish fires in large frame aircraft. The fire truck is also safer for the firefighters during response due to its chassis design.
It had been quite some time since Edwards FES has received a new ARFF vehicle. They honored this new arrival by conducting a “Push-In” Ceremony.
The push-in ceremony is a tradition from over 100 years ago when fire equipment was horse-drawn and was pushed back into the station after the responses by the firefighters.
The vehicle weight and dimensions are a length of 35.5 feet, a height of 11.6 feet, a width of 10 feet and a GVWR of 62,000 pounds.
The vehicle is capable of carrying 1,500 gallons of water, 210 gallons of class B foam, and 500 pounds of dry chem.
The vehicle is equipped with a UHP system of 1,400 psi with a flow rate of 300 GPM on the bumper turret and 21 gpm on the handline.
The bumper turret is also capable of discharging dry chemical at 12 to 17 pounds per second along with a handline at five pounds per second. The bumper turret also comes equipped with a forward-looking infrared camera.
