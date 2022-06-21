EDWARDS AFB — With reported cases of COVID-19 on the rise, officials at Edwards Air Force Base and Air Force Plant 42 are bringing back a higher health alert level.
As of 6 a.m., today, both locations will be at Health Protection Condition — Bravo, the second level of alert in the cautionary framework.
“There is a moderate disease threat and/or a real risk of exposure to personnel due to a significant outbreak of disease in the local area or imminent spread of disease to the local area,” the description of the alert level reads.
The change to HPCON-Bravo reinstates the requirement for all unvaccinated personnel to be screened for COVID-19 in order to enter any Department of Defense facility.
There will be a one-week grace period in order to allow such personnel to reestablish their weekly testing rhythm, according to information on the Edwards AFB website.
Occupancy limits of 80% normal capacity will be in place and telework arrangements “should be liberally approved.”
Other requirements remain unchanged, including base access, mask policies, travel requirements, leave and pass policies and large meeting policy, according to the website.
Wearing masks indoors is not required, with exceptions for those with recent COVID-19 exposure or infection, at the 412th Medical Group facilities and public transportation.
Personnel entering NASA facilities are to follow NASA mask guidelines.
