EDWARDS AFB — Plans are quickly developing for the first air show at Edwards Air Force Base in 13 years, set for Oct. 15 and 16.
The Aerospace Valley Air Show will showcase not only the Air Force’s premier flight test facility, but also the entire aerospace community of the Antelope Valley, highlighting other facilities and firms such as the Mojave Air and Space Port, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center and Air Force Plant 42.
Headlining the free two-day event will be the Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team. They will be joined by a vast array of aerial performance and static displays representing nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory, Chase Kohler of the 412th Public Affairs office said.
“It’s a rare opportunity to get pretty much every aircraft in the Air Force inventory either in the air or on the ground,” he said.
Among the aircraft expected are the F-22, F-35, T-38, F-16, B-1 and B-52 bombers and KC-135 tanker. NASA will also be providing a number of aircraft.
The event will commemorate the 75th anniversaries of the Air Force and the first supersonic flight, by then-Capt. Chuck Yeager in the skies over Edwards AFB.
To celebrate that first sonic boom and take advantage of holding a rare air show beneath a supersonic corridor, the air show will feature Air Force and NASA jets “going full steam” to see which can break the sound barrier first.
“We want to heighten that and showcase that, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime for air shows to be able to actually go past Mach .99 and actually hit that sonic boom,” Kohler said.
The crowd will not be able to see the aircraft as they will be at altitude, but “they’re definitely going to hear them and feel them,” he said. “We’re just really excited to showcase that unique part.”
This air show will also feature what organizers believe is the largest STEM Expo in Air Force history.
This massive event will feature more than 60 exhibitors in Edwards’ largest hanger, all featuring hands-on, interactive activities to promote science, technology, engineering and math.
On Oct. 14, the base will host more than 12,000 students, coming from an area stretching from Fresno to San Diego, for the STEM Expo, where they will spend the day.
“These will all be hands-on exhibits where the students can build, play, get their hands dirty, so to speak, and really connect to what makes the airplanes go,” Kohler said.
Although the exciting airplanes are what draw people in, “it’s the STEM we’re trying to inspire the next generation to get into these careers,” he said. “Aerospace depends on our next generation.”
This STEM day event is closed to the general public, but the STEM Expo exhibits will be open during the two-day public event.
Joining the Thunderbirds on the air show schedule is the Air Mobility Command C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, showcasing the often unheralded capabilities of the massage cargo jet.
The US Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team, from the Air Force Academy, will also perform.
Other performers will be named, in the coming months, as plans are finalized.
The Aerospace Valley Air Show is also seeking thousands of volunteers to help make it a success.
“We need the community to come together,” Kohler said.
Registration is available on the air show website, www.avairshow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.